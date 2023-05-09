In Photos: Connaught Place's People Tree Closes Doors For Good After 33 Years

For the residents of Delhi, People Tree was more than just a store – it was a safe space where creative minds came together, where art and handicrafts from across the country found a place on the shelves. The store was started in Connaught Place in 1990 by a collective of designers and artists – and it was primarily run by graphic designer Orijit Sen and his wife, Gurpreet Sidhu, an exhibition designer. “Our growth was quite organic because we never had a bigger business model. We thought that if we did that, it would have taken away from a lot of other things. Instead, we were excited about creative entrepreneurs and suppliers. That is what kept us going...” said Gurpreet Sidhu, the Director of People Tree.