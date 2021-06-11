This Indian Firm is Leading The Way in Textiles & Handicrafts

One of the oldest industries in the Indian economy, the textile business is extremely diverse with several verticals under its umbrella, including hand-spun textiles sectors, mills and factory-driven textiles, to boutique and specialized handicraft textiles. India’s textiles industry currently manufactures products suitable for different market segments, both international and domestic.

The share of the India’s textiles and apparel exports in mercantile shipments was 11% in 2019-20.

Contact Traders Pvt Ltd, established in 1997, is a leading wholesale manufacturer of textiles and handicrafts, based out of Delhi. Under the leadership of Shashi Kant Nemani and Mamta Nemani, the company has diversified and innovated upon its processes to emerge as a leading player within the sector.

For more details, contact ctraders1@gmail.com

Contact Traders Pvt Ltd | Room No. 201, S-524, Shakarpur, Vikas Marg Delhi-110092