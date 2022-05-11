Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana, Javed Akhtar Attend Pt Shivkumar Sharma's Funeral

Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan & Zakir Hussain at Pandit Shivkumar Sharma's funeral.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Santoor legend Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passed away on Tuesday following a cardiac arrest. A number of celebrities paid their last respects on Wednesday. Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Zakir Hussain and others attended his funeral.
Pandit Shivkumar Sharma's body was kept at his Pali Hill home on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the body was shifted to the Abhijit Cooperative Housing Society in Juhu for "public darshan" till 1 pm.
Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan at Pandit Shivkumar Sharma's funeral.
The Bachchans pay their last respects.
Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar.
Several celebrities attended the santoor legend's funeral.
Javed Akhtar pays his last respects.
Shivkumar Sharma passed away on Tuesday.
Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia attended the funeral.
Zakir Hussain.
The last rites of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma.
