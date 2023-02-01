'Anti-People, Opportunistic': Congress, Mamata, Kejriwal Slam Budget

"This Union Budget is not futuristic, totally opportunistic, anti-people, and anti-poor. It will benefit only one class of people. This Budget will not help address the country's unemployment issue. It has been prepared with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The changes in the income tax slabs will not help anyone. There is no ray of hope in this Budget – it is a dark dark budget. Give me half an hour and I will show you how to prepare a Budget for the poor": West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.