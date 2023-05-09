In Photos: Non-Dairy Foods That Are High in Calcium

There are plenty of non-dairy foods that are high in calcium and can be included in a lactose-intolerant individual's diet.
(Photo: iStock)
Lactose intolerance is a common condition that affects a significant portion of the population, making it difficult to consume dairy products without experiencing uncomfortable symptoms such as bloating, gas, and abdominal pain.
Dark leafy greens such as kale, spinach, and collard greens are excellent sources of calcium. One cup of cooked kale contains 177 mg of calcium, which is almost 20 percent of the daily recommended intake.
Some non-dairy products like orange juice, cereals, and bread are enriched with calcium. Check the nutrition labels to see if the product is calcium-fortified.
Another rich source of calcium is tofu, made from soybeans. Half a cup of tofu contains around 400 mg of calcium, which is 40 percent of the daily recommended intake.
White beans, black beans, and kidney beans are also rich in calcium. One cup of cooked white beans contains 161 mg of calcium.
Almonds, chia seeds, and sesame seeds are good sources of calcium too. One ounce of almonds contains 75 mg of calcium, while one tablespoon of chia seeds contains 77 mg of calcium.
Some types of fish, like sardines and salmon, contain calcium in their bones. Eating canned salmon with the bones can provide up to 180 mg of calcium per serving.
Other rich sources of calcium are broccoli (one cooked cup contains 62 mg), bok choy (one cooked cup contains 158 mg of calcium), and okra.
Dried figs are a good source of calcium. Half a cup of dried figs contains 121 mg of calcium.
Dairy products are an excellent source of calcium, a mineral that is essential for strong bones and teeth, nerve function, and muscle contractions. But they aren't easy for many people to digest.
Fortunately, there are plenty of non-dairy foods that are high in calcium and can be included in a lactose-intolerant individual's diet. We spoke to Dr Priyanka Rohatgi, Chief Nutritionist, Apollo Hospitals, who tells us some of the best non-dairy sources of calcium that can help you ensure that you're meeting your daily calcium requirements.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)