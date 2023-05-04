Do You Consume Protein Powder Every Day? Doctors Decode How It Impacts Your Body

Fitness freak, athlete, post-surgery patient, elderly, malnourished teen — if you fall in any of these categories, you've likely been advised to take or considered taking protein supplements like the whey protein powder.

It makes sense because protein makes and mends muscle, and even bones and cartilage.

But, the average gym bro's best friend has got itself some bad reputation recently with many experts advising against its use, linking it to possible kidney stones, liver issues, and other disorders.