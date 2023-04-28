Is the Summer Heat Making You Lethargic? Here’s How You Can Beat It With Food

Wondering How to Avoid Heat-Induced Lethargy? We Asked Nutritionists
The soaring heat has left few unaffected. Lethargy and fatigue are common side effects of the extreme rise in temperature.
What causes the body to feel lethargic in the heat?
This happens because the body tries to cool down by sweating and increasing blood flow to the skin.
However, if these mechanisms are not enough to lower body temperature, the body may become lethargic or fatigued, and the normal balance of electrolytes like sodium and potassium may be disturbed.
Such metabolic imbalances can have varying effects like:
Dehydration
Heat Stroke
Muscle Cramping
Cardiac Arrhythmias
How can one tackle heat-induced lethargy?
Dr Gude emphasises on the importance of hydration, and how heat waves can cause dehydration which can lead to feelings of exhaustion, fatigue, confusion, and in extreme cases even heat shock.
He says that “plain water is the best hydrating agent”
What food should be actively consumed in the summer?
According to Dr Jahan, fruits and vegetables with high water content should be consumed to tackle the heat and keep the body’s liquid content high. She recommends the consumption of fruits and vegetables such as:
Cucumbers
Tomatoes
Watermelon
Lime
Onions
Broccoli
Leafy vegetables
Moreover, Dr Gude provides a list of easily digested foods that should be consumed, such as,
Idli
Curd rice
Upma
Buttermilk
What should be avoided during the summer?
Dr Gude speaks about the ill effects of alcohol and smoking on the body, especially amidst the heat.
Should meal timings be modified to cope with the heat?
Dr Jahan mentions how, although meal timings need not be modified, they should be consumed in small and frequent quantities. Moreover, the mineral and water content of the meals should be high.
Thus, according to both doctors, an effective way of coping with the heat is to always stay hydrated, consume a diet with high water content and antioxidant properties, and wear breathable clothing.
