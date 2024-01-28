JD(U) Returns to NDA: From 2013 to 2024, Nitish Kumar's History of Flip-Flops

In a matter of a few hours on Sunday, 28 January, Janata Dal (United) (JDU) leader Nitish Kumar resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar, broke the Mahagathbandhan government with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in the state, quit the Opposition INDIA alliance, and returned to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) fold.

At 5:00 pm on Sunday, Kumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the ninth time.

History, clearly, shows that Kumar is no stranger to 'flip-flopping' – he has jumped alliances multiple times over the past 10 years.

Here's a look at all the times he jumped ship: