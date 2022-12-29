Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Anant Ambani Got Engaged To Radhika Merchant At Rajasthan's Shrinathji Temple

Anant Ambani Got Engaged To Radhika Merchant At Rajasthan's Shrinathji Temple

The couple had their 'roka' ceremony at the Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan's Nathdwara.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Got Engaged

|

(Photo Courtesy: )

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Got Engaged</p></div>

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Anil Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani, got engaged to Radhika Merchant, the daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant.

The couple had their roka ceremony at the Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan's Nathdwara, according to reports.

An official statement by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), according to The Indian Express read as follows, “The young couple spent the day at the temple seeking Lord Shrinathji’s blessings for their upcoming union and participated in the traditional raj-bhog-shringaar ceremonies at the temple. The family and friends will together celebrate the happy occasion later today."

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Director-Corporate Affairs, Reliance Industries Limited, Parimal Nathwani, took to twitter to write, "Heartiest congratulations to dearest Anant and Radhika for their Roka ceremony at the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara. May Lord Shrinath ji’s blessings be with you always."

Anant, has studied at Brown University, USA, while Radhika is a graduate of New York University. 

Also ReadMukesh Ambani Introduces Isha as Leader of Reliance Retail, Anant for New Energy

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT