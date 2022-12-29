Anant Ambani Got Engaged To Radhika Merchant At Rajasthan's Shrinathji Temple

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Got Engaged
Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Anil Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani, got engaged to Radhika Merchant, the daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant.
The couple had their roka ceremony at the Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan's Nathdwara, according to reports.
An official statement by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), according to The Indian Express read as follows, “The young couple spent the day at the temple seeking Lord Shrinathji’s blessings for their upcoming union and participated in the traditional raj-bhog-shringaar ceremonies at the temple. The family and friends will together celebrate the happy occasion later today."
Director-Corporate Affairs, Reliance Industries Limited, Parimal Nathwani, took to twitter to write, "Heartiest congratulations to dearest Anant and Radhika for their Roka ceremony at the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara. May Lord Shrinath ji’s blessings be with you always."
Anant, has studied at Brown University, USA, while Radhika is a graduate of New York University.
