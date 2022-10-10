Mulayam Singh Yadav Death News Live: Funeral Tomorrow; Amit Shah Visits Hospital

Former UP CM and SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav News.
Mulayam Singh Yadav Death News Live Updates: Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, passed away at the age of 82, the party confirmed on Monday, 10 October quoting Akhilesh Yadav.
Mulayam Singh Yadav, who was unwell for some time, was being treated at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.
His mortal remains will be taken to Saifai on Monday, where the funeral will take place at 3:00 pm on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other leaders took to Twitter to express their condolences while Home Minister Amit Shah reached Medanta hospital today to pay tribute to the SP supremo.
Mulayam Singh Yadav served as the Defence Minister under prime ministers HD Deve Gowda and Inder Kumar Gujral.
Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.
"Due to the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav, a huge vacuum has emerged in Uttar Pradesh and national politics," he wrote on Twitter.
In her tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav, Congress party president Sonia Gandhi stated that Yadav's contributions as the Defense Minister of the country and the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh will always be unforgettable.
"His struggle for the oppressed and downtrodden will always be remembered," her statement, written in Hindi, added.
Sonia Gandhi's tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted his tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav. "He was a true warrior associated with grassroots politics," Gandhi wrote.
While addressing a gathering in Bharuch, Gujarat, PM Modi stated that Mulayam Singh Yadav's death "is a huge loss for the nation."
"I had a special relationship with him. When BJP declared me as PM candidate in 2014, I spoke to all opposition leaders. He gave me his blessings in the way of his advice which has stayed with me even today," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
"Netaji is no more among us," Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
He added that Mulayam Singh Yadav had an important contribution to taking the socialist movement forward.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav on Twitter and offered condolences to the latter's family.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will go to Saifai tomorrow to attend the last rites of Mulayam Singh Yadav, ANI reported.
National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah said that Yadav was a "people's leader" who "devoted all his life to the welfare of the poor."
"There's no person in India who would not be grieved on this day," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Ramphal Valmiki, the village head of Mulayam Singh Yadav's ancestral village Saifai, told news agency ANI that the whole village is upset, and that his body will be brought and kept at the place where he used to meet people.
Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav at Gurugram's Medanta hospital following the SP supremo's death.
Amit Shah pays tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav.
Former UP CM and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo took to Twitter to pay tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav, calling the news of his death "very sad."
"My deepest condolences to his family and all well wishers. May nature give them all the strength to bear this sorrow," her tweet added.
Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh of the Congress Party wrote a letter to Akhilesh Yadav to condole the demise of the latter's father.
Singh called Mulayam Yadav "a leader of high esteem who was respected by everybody irrespective of party lines," and an "icon of the Socialist Movement."
Manmohan Singh's letter to Akhilesh Yadav.
Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya called demise of Yadav "the end of a political era."
He added that the news of his death is "very sad" for UP politics and the country's politics.
The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a three-day state mourning for Yadav. UP CM Yogi Adityanath has said that his last rites will be held with full state honors, ANI reported.
The last rites of Mulayam Singh Yadav will be held at Saifai, which is his ancestral village in UP, according to the office of the Samajwadi Party.
President of Indian Droupadi Murmu called Yadav's death an "irreparable loss to the country."
"The achievements of Mulayam Singh Yadav ji, who came from an ordinary environment, were extraordinary. 'Dharti Putra' Mulayam ji was a veteran, grounded leader. He was respected by people of all parties. My deepest condolences to his family members and supporters!"
The Congress Party, via its official Twitter handle, wrote, "The death of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav, the patron of Samajwadi Party, former Defense Minister of the country and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, is an irreparable loss to Indian politics."
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted that "Mulayam Singh Yadav was a stalwart Lohiaite but had admirers across political spectrum. His tenures as CM of UP were very consequential."
Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted that Yadav will always be remembered as a grassroots leader who worked for the masses.
"Mulayam Singh Yadav ji remained active in politics for decades with his unique political skills. During the Emergency, he raised his voice for the restoration of democracy. He will always be remembered as a grassroots leader. His death marks the end of an era in Indian politics," Shah tweeted in Hindi.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who himself was UP CM from 2000-2002, tweeted that despite being his rival in politics, he had the best relations with Yadav.
In his tribute to Yadav, PM Modi called him a "remarkable personality" and tweeted that he "had many interactions with Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji" when they served as Chief Ministers of their respective states.
"The close association continued and I always looked forward to hearing his views. His demise pains me. Condolences to his family and lakhs of supporters. Om Shanti," he added.
Mulayam Singh Yadav's death was confirmed on Twitter by his son and former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, with the party handle tweeting, "My respected father and everyone's leader is no more - Shri Akhilesh Yadav."
