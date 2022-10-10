Mulayam Singh Yadav Death News Live: Funeral Tomorrow; Amit Shah Visits Hospital

Mulayam Singh Yadav, who was unwell for some time, was being treated at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

His mortal remains will be taken to Saifai on Monday, where the funeral will take place at 3:00 pm on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other leaders took to Twitter to express their condolences while Home Minister Amit Shah reached Medanta hospital today to pay tribute to the SP supremo.