Watch LIVE: Mulayam Singh's Funeral in Saifai, Thousands Gather to Pay Respects

Mulayam Singh Yadav Death News Live: The funeral of Samajwadi Party (SP) founder and supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav, who passed away at Medanta hospital in Gurugram on Monday, will be held on Tuesday, 11 October, at his ancestral village Saifai in Uttar Pradesh (UP).

The cremation is scheduled to take place at 3:00 pm.

While hundreds of people have gathered in Saifai since Monday as his mortal remains were brought to his ancestral home, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla are some of the many leaders expected to attend the funeral today.