Met Gala 2023: Natasha Poonawalla Shines in a Silver Schiaparelli Gown

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla, who is also known as the 'vaccine queen of India', is a veteran at the Met Gala. This year, Natasha wore a silver silk georgette dress, which was fully covered in mirror sequins, from the House of Schiaparelli for the red carpet. The bodice of her stunning dress mimicked a cat's ears, which is a subtle nod to Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette.
Natasha's gorgeous hair was done by Serge Normant and her manicure was done by Juan Alvear.
