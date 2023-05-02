Met Gala 2023: Natasha Poonawalla Shines in a Silver Schiaparelli Gown

Businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla, who is also known as the 'vaccine queen of India', is a veteran at the Met Gala. This year, Natasha wore a silver silk georgette dress, which was fully covered in mirror sequins, from the House of Schiaparelli for the red carpet. The bodice of her stunning dress mimicked a cat's ears, which is a subtle nod to Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette.