Met Gala 2023: Isha Ambani Stuns in a Black Prabal Gurung Saree Gown

Isha Ambani in a Prabal Gurung gown for the Met Gala 2023.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Isha Ambani was among the celebrities present at this year's Met Gala. The theme for this year is 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,' and Isha's outfit was a black saree gown designed by Prabal Gurung. The crepe dress came with a silk chiffon train and was adorned with thousands of gems and pearls.
“True to the #MetGala dress code of “In honor of Karl,” businesswoman and arts patron #IshaAmbani turned heads in a stunning, black, satin-back sari gown by Nepalese-American designer and longtime collaborator Prabal Gurung (@prabalgurung). The glamorous crepe outfit was hand-embellished with thousands of crystals and pearls, and adorned with a silk chiffon train," read a statement on Isha's outfit, carried by Vogue.
Take a look:
Isha Ambani wore a black saree gown designed by Prabal Gurung to this year's Met Gala.
Isha Ambani at the Met Gala.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)