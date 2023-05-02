Met Gala 2023: Isha Ambani Stuns in a Black Prabal Gurung Saree Gown

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Met Gala 2023: Isha Ambani Stuns in a Black Prabal Gurung Saree Gown

Isha Ambani's Met Gala outfit is hand-embellished with thousands of crystals and pearls.
Quint Entertainment
Published:

Isha Ambani in a Prabal Gurung gown for the Met Gala 2023.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Isha Ambani in a Prabal Gurung gown for the Met Gala 2023.</p></div>

Isha Ambani was among the celebrities present at this year's Met Gala. The theme for this year is 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,' and Isha's outfit was a black saree gown designed by Prabal Gurung. The crepe dress came with a silk chiffon train and was adorned with thousands of gems and pearls.

“True to the #MetGala dress code of “In honor of Karl,” businesswoman and arts patron #IshaAmbani turned heads in a stunning, black, satin-back sari gown by Nepalese-American designer and longtime collaborator Prabal Gurung (@prabalgurung). The glamorous crepe outfit was hand-embellished with thousands of crystals and pearls, and adorned with a silk chiffon train," read a statement on Isha's outfit, carried by Vogue

Take a look:

Isha Ambani wore a black saree gown designed by Prabal Gurung to this year's Met Gala.

Isha Ambani at the Met Gala.

