Pics: Priyanka Chopra Attends Mannara Chopra's Birthday Bash With Nick Jonas

Ravi Dubey, Sargun Mehta, and Mannara Chopra's sister Mitali Handa were also spotted at the celebrations.
Quint Entertainment
Published:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive for Mannara Chopra's birthday bash. 

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive for Mannara Chopra's birthday bash.&nbsp;</p></div>
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive for Mannara Chopra's birthday bash. 

Mannara Chopra, Priyanka Chorpa, and Nick Jonas pose together.

Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra and Mannara's sister Mitali Handa also attended the party. 

Priyanka Chopra and Mannara Chopra are all smiles as they pose for pictures. 

Priyanka Chopra arrives for Mannara Chopra's 33rd birthday celebrations. 

Fukrey actor Manjot Singh at Mannara Chopra's party. 

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta at Mannara Chopra's birthday celebrations.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas joined the former’s cousin Mannara Chopra’s 33rd birthday celebrations on Friday. Priyanka opted for a sleek white ensemble while Nick Jonas kept it casual with yellow pants and a printed shirt. Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra, actors Sargun Mehta, Ravi Dubey, and Manjot Singh also joined the celebrations. Mannara Chopra was the 2nd runner-up of Bigg Boss 17.

Check out the pictures here. 

