Pics: Karisma Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora at Manish Malhotra's Party

Karisma Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Gauri Khan and others at Manish Malhotra's party.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a get-together at his house on Thursday. The party was attended by Karisma Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Bhavna Pandey, Malaika Arora, Gauri Khan among others.
Manish took to Instagram to post a bunch of photos from the gathering. Sharing a picture with Karisma, he called her his ‘favourite always’. He also posted selfies with ‘the hottest’, Malaika, as well as group photos.
Ananya Panday at Manish Malhotra's house.
Ananya with her mother Bhavna Pandey.
Karan Johar was a part of the get-together at Manish Malhotra's place.
Gauri Khan outside Manish's house.
Gauri Khan and Kajal Anand.
Karisma Kapoor.
Karisma with Seema Khan, Malaika Arora, Maheep Kapoor.
Manish and Karisma at the party.
Manish with Ananya and Bhavna Pandey.
Manish and Malaika.
Manish with Seema Khan and Gauri Khan.
A photo from the gathering.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined