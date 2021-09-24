Pics: Karisma Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora at Manish Malhotra's Party

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a get-together at his house on Thursday. The party was attended by Karisma Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Bhavna Pandey, Malaika Arora, Gauri Khan among others.

Manish took to Instagram to post a bunch of photos from the gathering. Sharing a picture with Karisma, he called her his ‘favourite always’. He also posted selfies with ‘the hottest’, Malaika, as well as group photos.