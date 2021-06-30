ADVERTISEMENT

Pics: Kareena, Malaika, Neetu Kapoor Party With Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra hosted Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Neetu Kapoor recently.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Manish Malhotra hosts Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Neetu Kapoor.&nbsp;</p></div>
i

Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor had a great time at Manish Malhotra's place on Tuesday. They took to Instagram to share photos from the get-together.

Manish Malhotra shared a photo with Kareena, Malaika, Karisma and Amrita Arora. In another set of photos, the fashion designer can be seen posing with Riddhima and Neetu Kapoor. Kareena and Karisma twinned in black dresses, while Malaika wore a bright red tracksuit. Amrita went all casual with a black T-shirt and blue jeans.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Manish Malhotra with Kareena Kapoor, Karisma, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora.</p></div>

Manish Malhotra with Kareena Kapoor, Karisma, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Sharing a selfie, Manish wrote, "#athome #lunch with the fabulous girls."

Here are some more pictures from the gathering:

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The group at the get-together.&nbsp;</p></div>

The group at the get-together. 

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Manish Malhotra took to Instagram to share photos.</p></div>

Manish Malhotra took to Instagram to share photos.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Manish poses in front of desserts.&nbsp;</p></div>

Manish poses in front of desserts. 

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Manish Malhotra and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.</p></div>

Manish Malhotra and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Riddhima, Manish and Neetu Kapoor.</p></div>

Riddhima, Manish and Neetu Kapoor.

Karisma shared a photo of Manish sitting in front of an assortment of desserts. There was a cake, a strawberry pudding and more treats.

Kareena and the others were clicked by the paparazzi as they went to Manish's house on Tuesday.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The group in front of Manish Malhotra's house.</p></div>

The group in front of Manish Malhotra's house.

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Kareena, Malaika, Neetu Kapoor Party With Manish Malhotra

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Also Read

Alia Spends Time With Ranbir & Family; Neetu Kapoor Shares Pic

Alia Spends Time With Ranbir & Family; Neetu Kapoor Shares Pic

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT