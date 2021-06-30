Pics: Kareena, Malaika, Neetu Kapoor Party With Manish Malhotra

Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor had a great time at Manish Malhotra's place on Tuesday. They took to Instagram to share photos from the get-together.

Manish Malhotra shared a photo with Kareena, Malaika, Karisma and Amrita Arora. In another set of photos, the fashion designer can be seen posing with Riddhima and Neetu Kapoor. Kareena and Karisma twinned in black dresses, while Malaika wore a bright red tracksuit. Amrita went all casual with a black T-shirt and blue jeans.