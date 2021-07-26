In Photos: Incessant Rains, Flooding Wreak Havoc Across Maharashtra

Raigad: A man clears flood water and mud from his house in a flood affected area at Mahad, in Raigad district, Saturday, 24 July.
(Photo: PTI)
Incessant rains in Maharashtra across the Konkan region have led to flooding in several districts.
On Monday, 26 July, the state government said that the rains have resulted in the death of at least 164 people. A total of 875 villages in the state have been affected by the floods.
Karad: Municipal workers remove mud after the recession of flood-water at Krishnamai Ghat in Karad, Monday, 26 July.
Satara: NDRF team evacuates a 60-year-old man having multiple fractures, during a rescue operation at a flooded area after rain at Jaoli, 25 July.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar have visited the flood-affected areas separately to take stock of the relief and rescue operations.
Ratnagiri: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray visits flood affected Chiplun, following heavy rains on 25 July in Ratnagiri district.
Kolhapur: NDRF personnel carry out a rescue operation in a flood-affected area in Kolhapur, 25 July.
The continuous downpour for several days severely affected the Konkan region as major rivers in Ratnagiri and Raigad districts overflowed above the danger levels.
Kolhapur: Rescue operation being carried out at a flood affected area in Kolhapur district, Saturday, 24 July.
Kolhapur: NDRF personnel shift flood affected villagers to Shri Gurudatta Sugar Factory, Shirol in Kolhapur district, 24 July.
The state government, in a statement, said 71 people have died in Raigad district, 41 in Satara, 21 in Ratnagiri, 12 in Thane, seven in Kolhapur, four in Mumbai and two each in Sindhudurg, Pune, Wardha and Akola, while at least 56 people have been injured in rain-related incidents, reported news agency PTI.
Ratnagiri: Buses submerged in a flood affected area following heavy rains, at Chiplun in Ratnagiri district, Thursday, 22 July.
Kolhapur: NDRF personnel during a rescue operation in a flood affected area in Kolhapur district, Saturday, 24 July.
CM Uddhav Thackeray said that a relief package will be announced soon.
