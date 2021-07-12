Watch: Floods Wreak Havoc in HP's Dharamshala, Kashmir's Ganderbal

(Photo: Video Screengrab)
Several vehicles pile up amid flash floods in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala.
Rains have wreaked havoc with floods being reported in several parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir.
Pictures and visuals being shared on social media show several houses and shops being damaged due to a swollen Manjhi River in Dharamshala's Bhagsu Nag.
Several reports suggest that the city has received over 3,000 mm rainfall so far.
The national highway near Jhakri in Rampur area of Shimla district was also blocked, news agency ANI reported.
Meanwhile, amid heavy rainfall in several parts of Uttarakhand, the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway near Chamoli was also blocked by debris.
In Kashmir, flash floods triggered by a cloudburst damaged several houses in Lar tehsil of Ganderbal. Roads and structures were reported to be damaged in the Watlar area on Monday.
According to Greater Kashmir, the police and the SDRF have launched restoration and rescue operations.
