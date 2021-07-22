Maha Floods: Buses Submerged Till Roofs in Chiplun, Many Stranded

(Photo: Altered by The Quint/Shruti Mathur)
Severe flooding in Maharashtra's Chiplun
Severe flooding, triggered by incessant torrential rains in the past twenty-four hours have left at least 5,000 people stranded in Chiplun in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district. The city has been cut off from the adjoining areas and a red alert has been issued.
River Vashishti, considered to be the lifeline of the city, has been flowing above the danger mark, making the situation worse. The water levels rose to around ten feet.
The Maharashtra government has rushed two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and rescue boats to Chiplun for rescue and relief operations. However, Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation, Vijay Wadettiwar, said that the teams were stuck due to heavy flooding in the area.
Many are claiming that the severe flooding in Chiplun is worse than the mega floods in 2005. Chiplun is the business and industrial hub of the South Konkan belt of Maharashtra.
Two people have reportedly died in a landslide in Parshuram Ghat in the Konkan reagion. Traffic on Mumbai-Goa Highway is also badly affected. Trains are not running beyond the Chiplun station.
