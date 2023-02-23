'Bless Us In Our Journey Together': Maanvi Gagroo & Kumar Varun Tie the Knot

Maanvi Gagroo & Kumar Varun Share First Pics From Gorgeous Wedding
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Maanvi Gagroo and Kumar Varun took to Instagram to announce that they tied the knot on Thursday, 23 February. The duo looked gorgeous as they posed for the pictures. Maanvi wore a stunning saree while Kumar looked dapper in a white kurta set.
She captioned the post, "In the presence of our close friends and family, today, on this palindrome-ish date, of 23~02~2023, we made it official, in every way.You’ve loved and supported us in our individual journeys, please continue to bless us in our journey together."
Take a look at their wedding photos here:
Maanvi Gagroo and Kumar Varun were all smiles for the pictures.
Maanvi Gagroo and Kumar Varun tied the knot on 23 February.
The happy couple took to Instagram to announce the news.
The duo wrote, "Please continue to bless us in our journey together."
