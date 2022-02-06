Pics: Lata Mangeshkar Laid to Rest; SRK, Vidya Balan, Ranbir Kapoor Pay Respects

Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, and Vidya Balan at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral.
Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar’s demise on 6 January marked the end of an era in the film industry. Lata Mangeshkar’s mortal remains were shifted from her residence ‘Prabhukunj’ to Shivaji Park, where she was laid to rest.
The police and defence personnel saluted Mangeshkar once she was draped in the tricolor. Lata Mangeshkar’s family, including her sister Asha Bhosle, accompanied the procession. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended the last rites, conducted with complete state honours.
Shahrukh Khan, Javed Akhtar, Vidya Balan, and other celebrities were also in attendance.
Shah Rukh Khan reaches Shivaji Park for Lata Mangeshkar's last rites.
Shah Rukh Khan at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral.
Shah Rukh Khan pays his respects to Lata Mangeshkar.
Shah Rukh Khan at Lata Mangeshkar's last rites in Shivaji Park.
Ranbir Kapoor kneels in front of late Lata Mangeshkar.
Ranbir Kapoor pays his respects to the legendary singer.
Vidya Balan at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral.
Javed Akhtar at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral.
The Mangeshkar family at Shivaji Park. Shraddha Kapoor also attended.
Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains reach Shivaji Park.
Lata Mangeshkar's family, including her sister Asha Bhosle, reach Shivaji Park with her mortal remains.
Several celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, and Bhagyashree had also visited the Mangeshkar residence to pay their respects to the legend.
Here are some visuals from Lata Mangeshkar’s final journey.
Preparations for Lata Mangeshkar's last rites at Shivaji Park.
Lata Mangeshkar's funeral procession began from her home Prabhukunj.
The tricolor being carried to Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains.
A truck decked in flowers arrives at Prabhukunj.
The truck also contained a large hoarding of the legendary singer.
Asha Bhosle pays respects to her sister Lata Mangeshkar.
Defence personnel drape Lata Mangeshkar with the tricolor.
Lata Mangeshkar, draped in the tricolor.
Police and defence personnel saluted Lata Mangeshkar.
Lata Mangeshkar's family accompanied the procession.
Asha Bhosle and family accompanied Lata Mangeshkar's funeral procession.
