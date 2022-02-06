Photos: Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar, Amitabh Bachchan at Lata Mangeshkar's House

Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher at Lata Mangeshkar's residence after her demise.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday (6 February) after being hospitalised for weeks due to COVID complications. Celebrities like Javed Akhtar, Anupam Kher, and Amitabh Bachchan visited Lata Mangeshkar’s residence Prabhukunj to pay their respects.
The last rites will take place in Mumbai's Shivaji Park at 6.30 in the evening. The Government also announced two days of state mourning in Lata Mangeshkar’s honour.
Take a look at the pictures of celebrities visiting the Mangeshkar residence:
Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan-Nanda at the Mangeshkar residence.
Lyricist Javed Akhtar visits Lata Mangeshkar's residence.
Director Ashutosh Gowariker also visited.
Actor Shraddha Kapoor snapped outside Prabhukunj.
Actor Bhagyashree leaving her vehicle outside the Mangeshkar residence,
Anupam Kher spotted outside Lata Mangeshkar's house.
Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar reaches Prabhukunj.
Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Bhushan Kumar, of T-Series, reaches the Mangeshkar residence to pay respects.
Lata Mangeshkar's sister and legendary singer Asha Bhosle.
