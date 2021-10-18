In Photos: Farmers Hold 'Rail Roko' Protests Over Lakhimpur Unrest

Amritsar: Farmers block railway tracks as part of the Samyukt Kisan Morchas rail roko protest demanding the dismissal and arrest of Union Minister Ajay Misra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri unrest, at Devi Dass Pura in Amritsar district.
On Monday, 18 October, train services were disrupted at several parts of India as the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) conducted a nationwide 'Rail Roko' protest to demand the dismissal and arrest of Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Ajay Misra, in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri unrest of 3 October.
Quoting CPRO of Northern Railway, news agency ANI reported that as of 2 pm on Monday, at least 50 trains across 130 locations were affected due to the farmers' protests at Punjab and Haryana.
"To press for its demand for MoS Home Ajay Misra's dismissal and arrest, so that justice can be secured in the Lakhimpur Kheri massacre, Samyukt Kisan Morcha has announced a nation-wide rail roko programme tomorrow," Samyukt Kisan Morcha had earlier said.
As the protests began on Monday morning, protestors were seen collectively sitting on the railway track at Devi Dasspura village in Amritsar, besides they also sat at railway tracks at Patiala and Rajasthan, blocking movement of trains.
Amritsar: Farmers block railway tracks as part of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha's rail roko protest demanding the dismissal and arrest of Union Minister Ajay Mishra in connection with the 3 October violence in Lakhimpur Kheri, at Devi Dass Pura in Amritsar district
Nadia: Members of various farmer organisations block a railway track during a protest against the central government, at Krishnanagar in Nadia
Patiala: Members of Bhartiya Kisan Union stage a protest against the center government demanding strict action against those involved in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, at Dhablaan village near Patiala
Members of various farmers' organisations block railway tracks at Patiala.
Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan.
Bahadurgarh: Farmers block railway tracks as part of the Samyukt Kisan Morchas rail roko protest, demanding the dismissal and arrest of Union Minister Ajay Misra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri unrest
Ranchi: CPI(M) and left parties' members block railway tracks in support of the Samyukt Kisan Morchas Rail Roko protest demanding the dismissal and arrest of Union Minister Ajay Misra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri unrest
Ajarka railway station, Rajasthan.
