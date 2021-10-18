In Photos: Farmers Hold 'Rail Roko' Protests Over Lakhimpur Unrest

On Monday, 18 October, train services were disrupted at several parts of India as the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) conducted a nationwide 'Rail Roko' protest to demand the dismissal and arrest of Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Ajay Misra, in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri unrest of 3 October.

Quoting CPRO of Northern Railway, news agency ANI reported that as of 2 pm on Monday, at least 50 trains across 130 locations were affected due to the farmers' protests at Punjab and Haryana.

"To press for its demand for MoS Home Ajay Misra's dismissal and arrest, so that justice can be secured in the Lakhimpur Kheri massacre, Samyukt Kisan Morcha has announced a nation-wide rail roko programme tomorrow," Samyukt Kisan Morcha had earlier said.

As the protests began on Monday morning, protestors were seen collectively sitting on the railway track at Devi Dasspura village in Amritsar, besides they also sat at railway tracks at Patiala and Rajasthan, blocking movement of trains.