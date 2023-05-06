King Charles III Coronation: Katy Perry, Emma Thompson & Other Celebs Arrive

King Charles III is all set to be crowned at Westminster Abbey alongside his wife, Queen Camilla, during a spiritual service today (6 May). The coronation ceremony will be led by the Archbishop of Canterbury and is scheduled to commence at 11:00 am British Standard Time (3:30 pm IST). Several Hollywood celebrities, including American singer Katy Perry and British actor Emma Thompson, among others, arrived for the king's coronation.

Take a look at some pictures here.