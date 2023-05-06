King Charles III Coronation: Katy Perry, Emma Thompson & Other Celebs Arrive

Emma Thompson, Katy Perry, Dame Joanna Lumley arrive for the King's coronation.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
King Charles III is all set to be crowned at Westminster Abbey alongside his wife, Queen Camilla, during a spiritual service today (6 May). The coronation ceremony will be led by the Archbishop of Canterbury and is scheduled to commence at 11:00 am British Standard Time (3:30 pm IST). Several Hollywood celebrities, including American singer Katy Perry and British actor Emma Thompson, among others, arrived for the king's coronation.
Take a look at some pictures here.
Katy Perry arrived in a pink outfit for the King's coronation.
Emma Thompson arrived with her husband Greg Wise.
Nick Cave arrived in a black suit.
Hosts Ant and Dec at the coronation.
Dame Joanna Lumley also arrived for the King's coronation.
Singer Lionel Richie at the coronation event.
Comedian Stephen Fry was one of the firsts to arrive.
