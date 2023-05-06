King Charles III Coronation LIVE Updates: Westminster Abbey Service Begins

The main ceremony itself will be led by the Archbishop of Canterbury and is scheduled to commence at 11:00 am British Standard Time (3:30 pm IST).
(Photo: Twitter/@TheRoyalFamily)
King Charles III's Coronation LIVE Updates: King Charles III entered Westminster Abbey for the historic coronation ceremony. The doors were opened for guests for the Coronation ceremony of King Charles III. So far, several dignitaries, celebrities and other attendees were already spotted arriving for the royal event.
The main ceremony itself will be led by the Archbishop of Canterbury and is scheduled to commence at 11:00 am British Standard Time (3:30 pm IST).
With Britain making last-minute arrangements for the upcoming ceremony, the global spotlight has shifted towards the royal family that has witnessed numerous transformations lately, including the decision of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to relinquish their senior royal roles, and the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, who held the throne for the longest duration in the country's history.
You can watch the live-stream of King Charles' III Coronation here:
In a procession, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla arrived from Buckingham Palace for their Coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey. The Abbey is filled with politicians, celebrities, faith leaders, and Commonwealth leaders before the event, scheduled to begin at 11:00 BST.
Despite the rainy weather, people waiting on The Mall to witness the spectacle are enjoying a festive atmosphere under their umbrellas.
On the other hand, some leading members of Republic, an anti-monarchy group, were among the six individuals arrested near Trafalgar Square.
Following the ceremony, there will be another larger procession, and the royal couple will appear on the Palace balcony.
During the Coronation ceremony, the Archbishop of Canterbury acknowledges the diverse faiths observed in the United Kingdom by affirming that the Church of England will endeavor to create an atmosphere where individuals of all faiths can live freely.
The King places his hand on the Holy Gospel, vowing to "perform and keep" those promises.
Additionally, Charles III takes the Accession Declaration Oath, confirming his status as a "faithful Protestant".
During this part of the ceremony, which is known as the recognition, Charles faces all four points of the compass and be presented with the words “I here present unto you King Charles, your undoubted King," as they said, "God Save King Charles."
At the beginning of the service, a child has approached Charles III and said “Your Majesty, as children of the kingdom of God we welcome you in the name of the King of kings.”
Charles replied:
The archbishop of Canterbury has then given a welcome and will now give an address.
King Charles III has entered Westminster Abbey for the historic coronation ceremony.
The music being played was originally composed for the Coronation of Edward VII in 1902, and it includes a Latin cry of 'long live Charles' and 'long live Camilla.'
The time for the coronation nears as King Charles' carriage arrived outside Westminster Abbey. The royal couple will enter through the building's Great West Door - before proceeding through the nave.
The gilded crown on the top of the Diamond Jubilee State Coach was carved from oak from the British ship, HMS Victory, and the coach’s interior is inlaid with samples of woods, metals and other materials from buildings and places with specific connections to Britain and its history.
These include several Royal Residences including Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace, Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse; cathedrals including St Paul’s and Westminster Abbey; and historic ships, such as the Mary Rose.
The site for the for the historic coronation is Westminster Abbey, which has been the site of every British Coronation since that of William The Conqueror in 1066.
King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, will follow in the footsteps of this grand tradition in a service themed “Called to Serve”.
King Charles III has set off from Buckingham Place as part of the King's Procession, an outbound journey to Westminster Abbey. The return journey is called the Coronation Procession.
The procession involves around 200 members of the armed forces, centered around the Sovereign's Escort of The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment.
Another 1,000 route liners from the forces are flanking them.
The Act of Consecration, also known as the anointing ceremony, will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury prior to the investiture and crowning. The Chrism oil will be utilized during this ceremony.
Justin Welby, 67, is the most senior cleric in the country and will crown and anoint the new king and queen. He has remained the spiritual leader of the Church of England since 2013.
The King's procession is set to begun in an hour from Buckingham Palace at 10:20 am BST (2:50 pm IST). The King and queen consort will be taken to Westminster Abbey for the service at 11:00 am (3:30 pm IST).
Here is the full schedule:
2:25 pm: Members of foreign royal families arrive at the abbey.
2:35 pm: Members of the British royal family arrive.
3:30 pm: The two-hour coronation ceremony begins.
4:30 pm: Charles will be crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.
5:30 pm: The Coronation Procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace begins, with Charles and Camilla travelling in the Gold State Coach.
Prince William, Charles' son and heir, along with his wife Kate and their three children, will travel in the first carriage behind Charles.
6:15 pm: The Coronation Procession reaches Buckingham Palace. Charles and Camilla will proceed to the garden for the Royal Salute from members of the armed forces before joining other members of the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony.
In contrast to the celebratory atmosphere at The Mall, anti-monarchy protests led by the Republic, which is the UK’s leading republican movement, are also taking place at Trafalgar Square on King Charles III’s procession route.
Graham Smith, the chief executive group, along with five other anti-monarchy organisers were arrested by the MET police. They were arrested at about 7.30 am, while hundreds of anti-monarchist protesters were gathered at the site with large flags and wearing yellow T-shirts with anti monarchy slogans.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)