Kim Kardashian's Lookalike Ashten Gourkani Dies Hours After Plastic Surgery

Kim Kardashian's lookalike Christina Ashten Gourkani dies.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Kim Kardashian's lookalike, Christina Ashten Gourkani, popularly known as Ashten G, died of cardiac arrest, hours after a plastic surgery procedure, as per a report by New York Post. She was 34.
Gourkani's family announced the news of her death on 26 April, on Instagram and a GoFundMe page, that was created in order to raise funds for her funeral. Gourkani underwent multiple surgeries to look like Kardashian.
"In the early morning hours at approximately 4:31 am on 4/20/2023, our family received a tragic phone call from a family member who was frantically screaming and crying hysterically on the other end of the line....Ashten is dying...Ashten is dying. A phone call that instantly shattered our world and will forever haunt our family for the rest of our lives,'' her family told New York Post.
The California-based model had over 631k followers on Instagram and often posted her photos on the app.
Gourkani's resemblance to Kim Kardashian had captured the attention of millions of fans.
As per Gourkani's family, her death is being investigated as a homicide related to a medical procedure that took a turn for the worse.
"It is with deep sorrow and an immensely heavy broken heart that we have to share the most shattering, unfortunate, and unexpected passing of our beautiful beloved daughter and sister Christina Ashten Gourkani,” the model's family wrote on Instagram.
The model's family called Gourkani a "kind of person who would kneel down and talk to children at eye level."
