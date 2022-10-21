Happy Birthday Kim Kardashian: Quirky Things She Does to Fit Into Her Dresses

To achieve her 'wet look' during the Met Gala 2019, she wore a latex beaded gown designed for her by the designer Thierry Mugler. This was supposed to be her 'big moment' at the event, so she wanted to leave no stone unturned. To fit into the dress, she had to wear a tight corset which was so tight that she actually physically couldn't sit in it. Talk about sacrifice, huh?