Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Keep It Simple At Delhi Party In New Pics

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Keep It Simple At Delhi Wedding Reception
(Photo: Instagram)
Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer on Tuesday, 7 February amidst close friends and family. The couple took to social media soon after to share some stunning wedding photographs, writing, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead.” They also shared a beautiful video, posting a snippet from the wedding.
The Shershaah co-stars arrived in Delhi and reportedly held an intimate post wedding party . Some pics from the Delhi party have surfaced online, take a look:
Kiara and Sidharth kept it simple for their Delhi wedding reception.
Sidharth posing with his relatives.
Kiara and Sidharth keep it casual for their Delhi reception.
