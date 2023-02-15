'Finally My Best Friend Has a Face': Karan Johar Reviews Netflix's The Romantics

Karan Johar has this to say about Netflix's The Romantics.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Karan Johar took to Instagram on Wednesday, 15 February, to shower praises on the Netflix docu-series The Romantics, which documents Yash Raj Films' legacy.
Karan started by writing, "Binge watched #theromantics on @netflix_in by @smritimundhra for my alma mater @yrf…. I realised the purity, the innocence and the conviction we all collectively had…is so lost today for most of us…. Yash Chopra is not just a legend of romance … a connoisseur of chiffon, music and beauty… a maestro of musicals… he was also a pillar of belief and conviction… is there any conviction left today? We are burdened by media commentary… box office opening analytics, research engines ( all probably relevant to the technology and times) but where did good old fashioned conviction vanish…. The rom doc reminds us of the past that seemed so organic and heartfelt…. Makes me want to go back to that zone of filmmaking …..".
Karan added how the YRF story is deeply inspirational. "I am so deeply inspired by the YRF story… it’s origin and it’s journey…. Having learnt everything I know from the corridors of the studio I stand blessed and watching The Romantics made me so self aware … of my strengths and my failings…. Thank you @smritimundhra for weaving a narrative out of the archives and actually making an audience go through the many emotional beats through the 4 episodes…just brilliant!"
Speaking about Aditya Chopra's first interview Karan said, "And finally my Best friend has a face and how beautifully articulate was he!!! Adi does that mean I can post all the images we have shared over decades that you have threatened to never speak to me if I put out ??? #justasking #loveyouAdi".
The director and producer also congratulated Uday Chopra for being a "force" behind the series.
