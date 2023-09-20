Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Inside Pics From Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration

Inside Pics From Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed an eco-friendly idol of Lord Ganesha.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi.

Bollywood couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with daughter Vamika at their Mumbai home on 19 September. The couple welcomed an eco-friendly idol of Lord Ganesha and shared a bunch of pictures from the festivities on social media.

Anushka simply captioned her post, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi".

Anushka and Virat seek blessings from Lord Ganesha.

Virat and Anushka posed together for a picture.

Anushka also shared a picture of her beautiful eco-friendly Ganesha.

