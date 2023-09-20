Inside Priyanka Chopra's Adorable Ganesh Chaturthi Festivity with Daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with daughter Malti Marie.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra took to social media on 20 September to give fans a glimpse of her daughter Malti Marie's adorable Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. The Citadel actor shared several pictures of her daughter with a toy Ganesha, which she reportedly carries everywhere she goes.
Priyanka captioned her post on Instagram, "A girl and her Ganpati (heart eyes emoji) Always with us.. wherever we go.. #ganpatibappamorya #ganeshchaturthi."
Priyanka celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with her daughter Malti Marie.
The actor shared a picture of her daughter's toy Ganesha.
Priyanka shared another picture of her daughter hugging her toy Ganesha.
Malti looked adorable in a bindi and a white dress.
Priyanka currently lives in Los Angeles with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti.
