Inside Pics From Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Wedding Anniversary Celebration

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary on 11 December.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Bollywood couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary with friends and family on Monday, 11 December. A few pictures from the couple's wedding anniversary celebration surfaced on social media.
Both Anushka and Virat twinned in black attires for their special day.
Anushka and Virat celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary on Monday.
The couple celebrated their special day by cutting a cake together.
Anushka and Virat spent the evening with their friends and family.
Virat shared a picture of himself with Anushka on Instagram and captioned it with a red heart emoji and infinity emoji.
Anushka also shared a picture with Virat on Instagram and wrote, "Day filled with love and friends and family. Got too late to post for the gram? 6+ (infinity emoji) of (heart emoji) with my numero uno."
Anushka and Virat were all smiles for the camera.
