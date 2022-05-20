In Photos: India This Week

A relative of a person reported missing in the Mundka fire tragedy in Delhi, waiting for reports outside Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital on Saturday, 14 May.
(Photo: PTI)
From the Gyanvapi Mosque case to rains in Bengaluru, have you been tracking the news this week?
Workers use a bulldozer to repair electric cables in a waterlogged area after rains at Horamavu area in Bengaluru on Thursday, 19 May.
Advocates and security personnel arrive at Gyanvapi Masjid complex, to resume a videographic survey of the disputed site on Saturday, 14 May.
Deepika Padukone poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film Armageddon Time at the 75th International Film Festival Cannes in southern France on Friday, 14 May.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba during an event on the 2566th Buddha Jayanti in Lumbini, Nepal.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha with former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb during a ceremony for MLAs to take oath as state cabinet ministers, in Agartala on Monday, 16 May.
Rescue operations underway after a portion of an under-construction tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway caved-in on Friday, 20 May.
Navjot Singh Sidhu rides an elephant during a protest march over inflation amid a hike in prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG cylinders, in Patiala.
Aishwarya Rai poses for photographers at Cannes, southern France, on Thursday, 19 May.
Children fetch drinking water on a hot summer day in Delhi on Monday, 16 May.
Samajwadi party leader Azam Khan is released from jail on Friday, 20 May.
Kolkata Knight Riders players greet each other after winning their Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday, 14 May.
People from the Kashmiri Pandit community raise slogans during their protest over the killing of a government employee, Rahul Bhat, and demand the return of all the Kashmiri Pandits employed under the PM scheme from the valley.
Days after resigning from the party, senior Congress leader Sunil Jakhar joined the BJP in Delhi, on Thursday, 19 May, in presence of BJP chief JP Nadda.
"There may be a delay, but God always delivers justice," said the family of late Gurnam Singh, reacting to the Supreme Court's enhancement of Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's sentence to one-year imprisonment in the 1988 road rage case.
A bulldozer demolishes illegal structures during an anti-encroachment drive by the DDA at Khichdipur village in New Delhi on Wednesday, 18 May.
