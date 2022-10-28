In Pics: Varun-Kriti Launch Their Song 'Thumkeshwari' From 'Bhediya' In Style

Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon launch their song 'Thumkeshwari' from Bhediya.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, and director Amar Kaushik interact with the fans at the song launch.
Varun Dhawan performs on his new song 'Thumkeshwari'.
Varun and Kriti give an energetic perfromance for their fans.
Varun and Kriti groove to the beats of their new song at Gaiety Galaxy.
Varun and Kriti perform their signature step from 'Thumkeshwari'.
Varun, Kriti and choreographer Ganesh Acharya at the song launch of 'Thumkeshwari'.
Following the trailer release of producer Dinesh Vijan's upcoming creature-comedy Bhediya, featuring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, the makers launched the film's new song 'Thumkeshwari' in Mumbai, on Friday, 28 October. The lead actors Varun and Kriti, grooved to the beats of their new song on the rooftop of Gaiety Galaxy Cinema in Bandra for their fans. They were also accompanied by Amar Kaushik, the director of the film.
Sung by Sachin-Jigar, Rashmeet Kaur, and Ash King, the peppy song also marks the guest appearance of Shraddha Kapoor as the mysterious woman from Stree.
Bhediya will hit the big screens on 25 November.
