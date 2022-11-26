In Pics: Sonam Kapoor, Aryan Khan, Shweta Bachchan Attend Karan Johar's Party

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Pics: Sonam Kapoor, Aryan Khan, Shweta Bachchan Attend Karan Johar's Party

On Friday, 25 November, Karan Johar hosted a dinner for his close friends.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Shweta Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor and Aryan Khan attend Karan Johar's dinner party.

|

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shweta Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor and Aryan Khan attend Karan Johar's dinner party.</p></div>

A number of celebrities attended a dinner party hosted by Karan Johar on Friday, 25 November. Among the guests were Sonam Kapoor and sister Rhea Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan, Shweta Bachchan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. Shanaya Kapoor, Sharvari, Gehraiyaan actor Dhairya Karwa were also spotted at the dinner.

Take a look at the photos:

Sonam Kapoor looked stunning in a blue dress as she attended Karan Johar's dinner party on Friday, 25 November.

Aryan Khan was among the guests at the party.

Rhea Kapoor at the dinner.

Tripti Dimri and Sharvari.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives actor Seema Sajdeh rocked an animal print outfit. 

Ananya Panday wore an orange dress to the party.

Shweta Bachchan also attended the party.

Karan Johar chose to go all black for the dinner. 

