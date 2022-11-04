In Pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Karisma Kapoor Have a Fun Day Out In London

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Karisma Kapoor Have a Fun Day Out In London

Kareena and Karisma had a fun day out in London shopping, posing and doing a lot more.
Kareena Kapoor Khan & Karisma Kapoor Have a Fun Day Out In London

(Photo: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor and sister Karisma Kapoor were spotted in London having a gala time together. The duo posted pictures on their respective social media pages talking about their time spent together. Kareena took to Instagram to caption the post, stating, "What sisters do when they have the day together Pose, Makeup, Shop, Repeat…#Girls just wanna have fun."

Karisma Kapoor in London.

Kareena and Karisma in London.

Kareena and Karisma shopping in London. 

Kareena and Karisma applying make up in London.

Kareena and Karisma looking stunning in their respectuve outfits. 

