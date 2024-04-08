In Pics: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Go For a Drive In Their New Car

On Saturday, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, one of Bollywood's popular couples, were sighted driving their Bentley. The couple visited the home of newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani in Mumbai. Ranbir Kapoor looked dashing in a black shirt and trousers, while Alia Bhatt stunned in a red outfit. They smiled and waved at photographers from their new car.