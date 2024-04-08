In Pics: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Go For a Drive In Their New Car

Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt spotted driving in their new car - a Bentley.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
On Saturday, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, one of Bollywood's popular couples, were sighted driving their Bentley. The couple visited the home of newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani in Mumbai. Ranbir Kapoor looked dashing in a black shirt and trousers, while Alia Bhatt stunned in a red outfit. They smiled and waved at photographers from their new car.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, one of Bollywood's most popular couples, were sighted driving their new car - a Bentley.
They went to meet Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani in Mumbai.
Ranbir Kapoor looked dashing in a black shirt and trousers, while Alia Bhatt stunned in a red outfit.
They were spotted on Saturday.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)