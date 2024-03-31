'Outstanding Women': Alia Bhatt Lauds Kareena Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's Film 'Crew'

Alia Bhatt took to her social media account to talk about the film Crew which stars Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the lead. The film which has garnered widespread acclaim from audiences and critics alike is doing wonders at the box office. Alia Bhatt was quick to acknowledge the success of the film.

In an Instagram post, the actor wrote, "“This #Crew has smashed the BO (sparkle emoji). Congratulations to these outstanding women on and off screen.”

She tagged Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti, along with the producers, Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. Kriti added Alia's wishes on her Instagram Stories and wrote back, “Aliaa. Thanks love (red heart emoji).