In Pics: Priyanka-Nick, Hrithik-Saba, Alia Bhatt & Others Stun at NMACC Gala

Priyanka-Nick, Hrithik-Saba, Alia Bhatt & Others Stun at NMACC Gala
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) gala was held on Saturday, 1 April in Mumbai. The event was a star-studded affair with many famous Bollywood and Hollywood film personalities gracing the event. From Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra, many celebrities attended the event.
Kajol, Ananya Pandya, Kareena Kapoor and many others turned heads at the gala in stunning gowns. Gigi Hadid and Zendaya, on the other hand, wore sarees at the red carpet.
Take a look here:
Alia Bhatt dazzles in white.
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad look stunning.
Ananya Panday stuns in her golden-green ensemble.
Priyanka and Nick pose for the camera.
Karisma Kapoor looks stunning in black.
Gauri Khan and family were also present at the event.
Janhvi Kapoor looked beautiful in her ensemble.
Kajol, Nysa and Rekha pose for the cameras.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were also present.
Aishwariya Rai with daughter.
Salman Khan looks dapper in his green suit.
Varun Dhawan with family.
Gigi Hadid.
Zendaya.
