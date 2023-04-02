Pics: Hollywood Celebs Zendaya & Gigi Hadid Dazzle In Sarees at the NMACC Gala

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pics: Hollywood Celebs Zendaya & Gigi Hadid Dazzle In Sarees at the NMACC Gala

Zendaya looked stunning in a blue saree at the gala.
Hollywood Celebs Zendaya & Gigi Hadid Dazzle In Sarees at the NMACC Gala

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Gala was as extravagant as the opening ceremony. The gala saw both Hollywood and Bollywood celebs gracing the event. From Zendaya to Alia Bhatt, many celebrities turned heads at the event.

Gigi Hadid and Zendaya were spotted wearing sarees as they walked the red carpet.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Priyanka and Nick at the gala. 

Zendaya dazzles in a blue saree. 

Tom Holland looks dapper in black suit. 

Penelope Cruz looks beautiful in her pink gown. 

Gigi Hadid stuns in goldenand white saree. 

