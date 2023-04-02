Pics: Hollywood Celebs Zendaya & Gigi Hadid Dazzle In Sarees at the NMACC Gala

Hollywood Celebs Zendaya & Gigi Hadid Dazzle In Sarees at the NMACC Gala
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Gala was as extravagant as the opening ceremony. The gala saw both Hollywood and Bollywood celebs gracing the event. From Zendaya to Alia Bhatt, many celebrities turned heads at the event.
Gigi Hadid and Zendaya were spotted wearing sarees as they walked the red carpet.
Take a look at the pictures here:
Priyanka and Nick at the gala.
Zendaya dazzles in a blue saree.
Tom Holland looks dapper in black suit.
Penelope Cruz looks beautiful in her pink gown.
Gigi Hadid stuns in goldenand white saree.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)