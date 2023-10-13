Pics: Mahira Khan Looks Stunning in Yellow Saree During Pre-Wedding Festivities

In Pics: Mahira Khan Shares Pics From Her Pre-Wedding Festivities
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Pakistani actor Mahira Khan tied the knot with businessman Salim Karim. She shared some stunning pictures from her pre-wedding festivities. The wore a lovely yellow saree as she smiled for the photos. She captioned the post as, "My Khadija made this sari for me…"
Mahira Khan looks lovely in her yellow saree.
She looked lovely during the ceremony.
She recently tied the knot with businessman Salim Karim.
She was all smiles for the camera.
