Pics: Kirron Kher Reunites With Shah Rukh Khan at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali Bash

Kirron Kher Reunites With Shah Rukh Khan at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali Bash.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Uunchai co-actors Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher smile for a picture.
Anupam Kher poses for a picture with Rani Mukerji.
Anupam Kher and Shah Rukh Khan reunite at Bachchan's party.
Amitabh Bachchan and Kirron Kher pose for a picture together.
Sikandar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Kirron Kher smile for a picture.
Shah Rukh Khan and Kirron Kher pose for the camera.
Anupam Kher and wife Kirron Kher recently attended Amitabh Bachchan's star-studded Diwali celebration with their son, Sikandar Kher on Monday, 24 October. During the party, the Khers reunited with their old friends from the industry. Kirron also met her Om Shanti Om co-actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan. Taking to social media, the couple also shared some pictures with Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan from the party.
Take a look at the pictures here.
