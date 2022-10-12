Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates His 80th Birthday With Family; See Pictures

Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 80th birthday with family.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Bollywood's Big B celebrated his 80th birthday yesterday (11 October). The veteran actor attended a cozy dinner to celebrate the special occasion with his family. Amitabh's daughter, Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Nanda, took to social media to share some pictures from the dinner.
In the pictures, the Agneepath star twinned with her daughter in traditional Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfits. Whereas, Abhishek wore a bright yellow kurta and Navya chose a grey chequered outfit for the special day.
Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Shweta wrote, "Twinning & Winning - perfect end to an incredible day."
Navya also shared an adorable photo of herself with her grandfather on her Instagram story. Take a look at the picture here:
Meanwhile on the work front, Amitabh was last seen in Goodbye alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta. The actor has several upcoming projects including Uunchai and Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Project K.
