Kareena Kapoor Shares Adorable Family Photos From Her Diwali Celebration

Kareena Kapoor shares a glimpse of her Diwali celebration with family.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Kareena, Saif and Taimur smile for the camera, while Jehangir throws a tantrum for the picture.
Brothers Taimur and Jehangir look outside the window decorated with fairy lights.
Kareena gives a million-dollar smile as she poses with Saif.
Saif and Kareena pose beside the rangoli in their house.
Taking to social media, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a glimpse of her Diwali celebration with family on Monday, 24 October. The actor posted some adorable family photos with husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Tamiur and Jehangir from the festive evening. She captioned the post, "This is Us (heart emoji) From mine to yours… Happy Diwali friends. Stay Blessed."
Kareena looked stunning in her red traditional attire while, Saif, Taimur and Jeh twinned in their black Kurtas for the evening. In the first two pictures, Saif and Kareena can be seen posing beside a Rangoli in their house, followed by a picture of Taimur and Jeh looking outside the decorative window. The fourth picture caught everyone's attention as Jeh can be seen adorably lying on the floor and crying, while the others pose for the camera.
Take a look at the pictures here.
