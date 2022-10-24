Photos: Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan Host Diwali Dinner Party

Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan Host Diwali Dinner Party
(Photos: Viral Bhayani)
Kareena and Saif who are both busy celebrating Diwali this festive season also went on to throw a small Diwali bash for their family. It was an imimate gathering which only constituted of Karisma Kapoor, Babita, Randhir Kapoor and other near and dear ones.
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu at Kareena Kapoor's Diwali Party
Armaan Jain with wife
Karisma Kapoor looked stunny in peach kurta set.
Reema Jain with husband.
Randhir Kapoor with Babita Kapoor
Neetu Kapoor
