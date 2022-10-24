Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos: Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan Host Diwali Dinner Party

Photos: Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan Host Diwali Dinner Party

Kareena and Saif hosted a small party that was attended by close friends and family.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan Host Diwali Dinner Party

|

(Photos: Viral Bhayani)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kareena Kapoor &amp; Saif Ali Khan Host Diwali Dinner Party</p></div>

Kareena and Saif who are both busy celebrating Diwali this festive season also went on to throw a small Diwali bash for their family. It was an imimate gathering which only constituted of Karisma Kapoor, Babita, Randhir Kapoor and other near and dear ones.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu at Kareena Kapoor's Diwali Party

Armaan Jain with wife

Karisma Kapoor looked stunny in peach kurta set.

Reema Jain with husband.

Randhir Kapoor with Babita Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor

Also ReadIn Pics: Kareena, Karisma & Malaika Arora Attend Tanya Dubash's Diwali Party

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT