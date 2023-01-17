In Photos: World Economic Forum Meet Kicks Off in Davos

WEF 2023 commenced with the crystal awards ceremony on Monday and is scheduled to go on till Friday, 20 January.

More than 50 heads of governments or states are expected to attend the meeting, while four Union ministers — Mansukh Mandaviya, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Smriti Irani and RK Singh are present from India.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with other officials and leaders have also flown to Davos for the meeting.