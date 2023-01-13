Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Hot on web  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Farzi Trailer: Shahid Kapoor & Vijay Sethupathi Star In An Edgy Crime Thriller

Farzi Trailer: Shahid Kapoor & Vijay Sethupathi Star In An Edgy Crime Thriller

Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi's 'Farzi' will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 10 February.
Quint Entertainment
Hot on Web
Published:

Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi star in 'Farzi.'

|

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi star in 'Farzi.'</p></div>

The trailer of Raj & DK's upcoming series, Farzi, released on Friday, 13 January. The series stars Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 10 February.

In the trailer, Shahid portrays the role of an artist who finds a way to become rich. He wants to mass-produce nakli notes to make money. On the other end is Vijay's character who works as a police officer. Both characters are eccentric in their tonality.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

This marks Shahid and Vijay's first time working in a web series. Raj & DK previously worked on the web series The Family Man. Farzi also stars Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra and Bhuvan Arora.

Also ReadShahid Kapoor & Vijay Sethupathi’s Web Series 'Farzi' Gets A Release Date

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT