In Photos: Shahid Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor & Others Attend 'Bhediya' Screening

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's Bhediya is all set to release soon. The film is producer Dinesh Vijan's third instalment in the horror-comedy universe after the 2018 film Stree and Janhvi Kapoor- starrer Roohi. Ahead of it's release, the makers had a screening for the film fraternity. From Shahid Kapoor to Jahnvi Kapoor, many were seen attending the screening.