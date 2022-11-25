In Photos: Shahid Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor & Others Attend 'Bhediya' Screening

Shahid Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor & Others Attend 'Bhediya' Screening
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's Bhediya is all set to release soon. The film is producer Dinesh Vijan's third instalment in the horror-comedy universe after the 2018 film Stree and Janhvi Kapoor- starrer Roohi. Ahead of it's release, the makers had a screening for the film fraternity. From Shahid Kapoor to Jahnvi Kapoor, many were seen attending the screening.
Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan at the Bhediya screening.
Rajkummar Rao at the Bhediya screening.
Jahnvi Kapoor wear a bodycon dress at the screening.
Vaani Kapoor looks gorgeous in her brown dress.
Nimrat Kaur loves lovely in her black ensemble.
Shahid Kapoor attended the Bhediya screening as well.
Sophie Choudary looked lovely in her brown ensemble.
Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur also attended the event.
Sonakshi Sinha opted for a demin look.