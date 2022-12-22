In Photos: Shabana Azmi and Other Celebs Attend Vikram Gokhale's Prayer Meet

Actor Shabana Azmi arrives at Vikram Gokhale's prayer meet in Mumbai.
Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Veteran actor and former CINTAA President Vikram Gokhale passed away on 26 November in Pune. He was 77. A few weeks after his death, on 21 December, CINTAA (Cine and TV Artistes' Association) hosted a prayer meet in remembrance of the actor in Mumbai. Several Bollywood actors, such as Shabana Azmi, Johnny Lever, Dalip Tahil, and Rajeshwari Sachdev, among others, attended the prayer meet and paid tribute to the great actor.
Here are some pictures from the prayer meet.
Late actor Vikram Gokhale's prayer meet was hosted by CINTAA in Mumbai.
Actor Shabana Azmi at the prayer meet.
Actor-comedian Johnny Lever pays his tribute to the late actor.
A CINTAA member arranges flowers on Gokhale's framed photo.
Actor Rajeshwari Sachdev also attended the prayer meet.
CINTAA members at Vikram Gokhale's prayer meet in Mumbai.
Actor Dalip Tahil pays tribute to Gokhale.
