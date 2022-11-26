Akshay Kumar, Manoj Bajpayee & Other Celebs Mourn Vikram Gokhale's Demise

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale has passed away.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passed away at the age of 77 on Saturday, 26 November. The actor was a recipient of the National Award. A number of celebrities took to social media to express their condolences.
Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, "Indian cinema lost a gem of an actor. Had the privilege of working with him in Aiyyari and shared few great moments with him on the set ! Saddened to hear about Shri Vikram Gokhale ji’s demise. My thoughts & prayers are with the family".
Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter, "Very sad to know of the demise of Vikram Gokhale ji. Worked with him in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Mission Mangal, had so much to learn from him. Om Shanti".
Here's how others paid their condolences:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)